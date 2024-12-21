Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Iowa QB Brendan Sullivan (ankle) to start Music City Bowl

Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan has recovered from a sprained ankle and will start the Music City Bowl against Missouri on Dec. 30, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said Friday. Sullivan missed the final two games of the regular season due to the ailment.

Women's Top 25 roundup: Alabama heats up, knocks off No. 15 Michigan State

Alabama took time to get cranked up, then tallied 54 points in the middle two quarters in handing No. 15 Michigan State its first loss, 82-67 on Friday in the West Palm Beach Classic in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Aaliyah Nye finished with 18 points, Zaay Green had 17 and Essence Cody posted 16 points and eight rebounds for unranked Alabama (11-1), which scored only nine points in the first quarter yet led 9-8.

Suns standout G Devin Booker (groin) out vs. Pistons

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has been ruled out of Saturday's home game against Detroit Pistons due to left groin tightness. Booker, 28, missed practice Friday, one day after sustaining the injury in the third quarter of a 120-111 loss to the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Sabres D Rasmus Dahlin (back) to return vs. Maple Leafs

Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin will return from a seven-game absence due to back spasms when his struggling team hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. "Dahlin is good to go," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said of the defenseman after an optional morning skate Friday.

Biden administration withdraws proposed rule limiting transgender bans in sports

The Biden administration on Friday withdrew a proposed rule change that would have prohibited schools from banning transgender athletes from teams matching their gender identities. The administration notified the public that it had withdrawn the proposed rule in the Federal Register.

Reports: Astros land 1B Christian Walker on $60M deal

The Houston Astros found the slugging first baseman they desired, landing Christian Walker on a three-year contract, multiple outlets reported Friday. USA Today reported the contract is worth $60 million.

American football-Former NFL quarterback Vick named head coach at Norfolk State

Michael Vick, the former NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted an electrifying career in its prime, has been named head coach of Norfolk State University's football program, the school said on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick who last suited up for a National Football League game in 2015, received unanimous approval from the Board of Visitors of the Virginia-based university to become the team's 19th head coach.

Champion Dodgers top MLB's list of luxury-tax bills

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series, and now they are paying the bill. The champions top the list of a record nine MLB teams that were hit with luxury tax bills, ESPN and USA Today reported Friday.

Bucks standout G Damian Lillard (calf) out vs. Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard will miss Friday night's game against the host Cleveland Cavaliers due to a right calf strain. Lillard scored 23 points and made five 3-pointers when the Bucks recorded a 97-81 in over the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the NBA Cup on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Dolphins WRs Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill ailing for 49ers' clash

Miami Dolphins receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are both ailing as the team prepares for Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers. Waddle (knee) was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report after missing all three practices this week. He was injured in the second quarter of last weekend's 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans.

