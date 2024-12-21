Sports Headlines: Exciting Wins, Strategic Trades, and Significant Returns
A busy sports news day includes the Cavaliers' decisive win over the Bucks, Alabama's upset over Michigan State in women's basketball, Devin Booker's injury, and Rasmus Dahlin's return for the Sabres. Other highlights involve Michael Vick becoming a head coach, the Astros' signing of Christian Walker, and several significant trades in MLB.
The Cleveland Cavaliers delivered a stunning 124-101 home victory against the Bucks, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 27 points to lead. Darius Garland added 16, with strong performances by Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, Ty Jerome, and Jarrett Allen, dulling the Bucks' recent NBA Cup triumph.
In women's basketball, Alabama handed Michigan State its first loss of the season with an 82-67 victory at the West Palm Beach Classic. Aaliyah Nye, Zaay Green, and Essence Cody led the charge, overcoming a slow start to secure the upset against the No. 15 ranked team.
Changes loom in MLB with the Yankees trading Jose Trevino to the Reds for Fernando Cruz and Alex Jackson, while the Astros secure a three-year deal with first baseman Christian Walker. Elsewhere, Michael Vick steps into a new role as head coach at Norfolk State, marking his return to football.
