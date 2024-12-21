Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Return: Skiing Legend Back on the Slopes

Lindsey Vonn, one of the greatest American skiers, made a striking return to the World Cup after a hiatus of nearly six years, securing the 14th spot in the super-G competition in St Moritz, Switzerland. With a stellar record of 82 wins, Vonn initially retired in 2019 after a demanding career that spanned 18 years and numerous injuries.

Last month, Vonn announced her comeback, joining the U.S. ski team once more. At 40, she has resumed training following a successful knee surgery earlier this year. Vonn was the 31st skier to hit the slopes, displaying the legendary rhythm that earned her 28 super-G World Cup victories.

Despite the familiarity with the terrain, Vonn finished 1.18 seconds behind leader Cornelia Huetter of Austria, who clocked in at 1:15.18. Lara Gut-Behrami from Switzerland was a close second, while Italian skier Sofia Goggia took third. Vonn appeared elated at the finish line, engaging with the crowd and updating her teammates via radio. She noted a stronger feeling compared to her late 20s, thanks to advanced surgery and training.

