Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Return: Skiing Legend Back on the Slopes

Lindsey Vonn, a ski legend with 82 World Cup wins, returned to the World Cup circuit after nearly six years, finishing 14th in St Moritz. At age 40, she rejoined the U.S. ski team after successful knee surgery, showcasing her enduring skills despite finishing behind the leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:45 IST
Lindsey Vonn, one of the greatest American skiers, made a striking return to the World Cup after a hiatus of nearly six years, securing the 14th spot in the super-G competition in St Moritz, Switzerland. With a stellar record of 82 wins, Vonn initially retired in 2019 after a demanding career that spanned 18 years and numerous injuries.

Last month, Vonn announced her comeback, joining the U.S. ski team once more. At 40, she has resumed training following a successful knee surgery earlier this year. Vonn was the 31st skier to hit the slopes, displaying the legendary rhythm that earned her 28 super-G World Cup victories.

Despite the familiarity with the terrain, Vonn finished 1.18 seconds behind leader Cornelia Huetter of Austria, who clocked in at 1:15.18. Lara Gut-Behrami from Switzerland was a close second, while Italian skier Sofia Goggia took third. Vonn appeared elated at the finish line, engaging with the crowd and updating her teammates via radio. She noted a stronger feeling compared to her late 20s, thanks to advanced surgery and training.

