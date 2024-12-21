Left Menu

Soccer's Breaking Point: Rodri's Ballon d'Or with Crutches Sparks Player Burnout Debate

In 2024, Rodri, a Manchester City and Spain midfielder, was awarded the Ballon d'Or while on crutches due to an ACL injury. His injury highlighted concerns about player burnout amid a congested soccer calendar. With the expansion of the Club World Cup, concerns about the physical toll on players are intensifying.

Soccer's Breaking Point: Rodri's Ballon d'Or with Crutches Sparks Player Burnout Debate
In a poignant scene in Paris, Rodri, the standout midfielder for Manchester City and Spain, accepted the Ballon d'Or on crutches in 2024, amid a wave of concern over player well-being in modern soccer.

His ACL injury, occurring during a routine game, has become emblematic of the mounting pressures athletes face due to increasingly crowded match schedules. With the introduction of the expanded Club World Cup, the strain is expected to intensify, sparking debate about player health and possible legal action.

FIFPRO and prominent players voice that they are at 'breaking point,' pushing back against FIFA's expanded calendar. The unprecedented workload is feared to lead to more injuries and burnout, threatening to overwhelm players' physical capacities.

