Nikolaos Karelis' Early Strike Propels Mumbai City FC to ISL Victory
In a tightly contested match, Nikolaos Karelis' early goal led Mumbai City FC to a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC. East Bengal FC continued their impressive form with a 1-0 win against Jamshedpur FC. These results altered standings in the ISL points table, showcasing both teams' strong performances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:21 IST
Nikolaos Karelis' early strike helped Mumbai City FC clinch a 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League on Saturday.
The win allowed Mumbai City FC to climb from seventh to fourth in the points table, securing five victories and amassing 20 points from 12 games.
At Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, East Bengal FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 1-0, maintaining momentum under new coach Oscar Bruzon. Dimitrios Diamantakos was the match-winner, scoring in the 60th minute.
