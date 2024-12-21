Left Menu

Thrilling Battles at Western India Slam Squash Semi-Finals

Top seeds Viktor Byrtus and Akanksha Salukkhe emerged victorious after intense semi-final matches at the 79th Western India Slam, a professional squash tournament. Byrtus defeated Rowan Damming, while Salunkhe outplayed Jana Swaify, showcasing their skill and determination in hard-fought 3-2 wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:34 IST
In a display of sheer athleticism and determination, top seeds Viktor Byrtus and Akanksha Salukkhe emerged victorious in the semi-finals of the 79th Western India Slam held on Saturday. Both players faced challenging matches, prevailing with 3-2 wins at the CCI courts.

The Czech Republic's Viktor Byrtus, currently the top seed in the tournament, battled hard against Netherlands' Rowan Damming. Byrtus secured his place in the finals with a 7-11, 11-9, 11-5, 1-11, 11-8 victory, a match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

Meanwhile, India's Akanksha Salunkhe overcame a formidable opponent in Egypt's Jana Swaify. The encounter saw Salunkhe win a nail-biting match, wrapping up the game 11-5, 12-14, 15-13, 5-11, 12-10, and proving her mettle as a top contender in this prestigious tournament.

