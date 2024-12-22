Racial Tensions Flare at Brazil Ladies Cup
Four River Plate women's players were arrested for alleged racial slurs during a Brazil Ladies Cup match against Grêmio. The altercation led to a match stoppage and the banning of River Plate from the tournament for two years. Both teams condemned the incident and called for action against racism.
Four River Plate women's players were detained by Sao Paulo police over alleged racial slurs during a Brazil Ladies Cup semifinal against Grêmio, according to local reports and footage.
The incident, involving gestures by player Candela Díaz, halted the match, which was awarded to Grêmio after River Plate was left without the minimum required players.
Tournament organizers have banned River Plate for two years and emphasized their anti-racist stance, while both clubs condemned the discriminatory actions and called for firm actions against racism.
