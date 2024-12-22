Smriti Mandhana Shatters Women's Cricket Records in 2024

In a remarkable feat, Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has set a new benchmark in women's cricket. On Sunday, she scored 91 runs against West Indies in a one-day international at Vadodra, bringing her 2024 tally to an impressive 1,602 runs. This achievement surpasses the previous record set by South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who concluded her year with 1,593 runs.

Mandhana, aged 28, not only broke the overall international runs record but also set a new high for the most runs in women's T20 internationals, amassing 763 runs in 2024. This triumph marks a return to form for Mandhana, who reclaimed the record she initially set in 2018 before it was taken by England's Nat Sciver-Brunt in 2022.

As India took a commanding 314-9 while batting first against the West Indies, Mandhana's performance adds a significant chapter to cricket history and showcases her as a force to be reckoned with as India prepares for two more ODIs against the West Indies this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)