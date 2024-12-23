Left Menu

Tennis Star Max Purcell Accepts Provisional Suspension Amid Doping Controversy

Updated: 23-12-2024 12:25 IST
Tennis player Max Purcell, who has won two Grand Slam doubles titles, has decided to undertake a voluntary provisional suspension according to the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the decision on Monday.

Ranked 12th in the world for doubles, Purcell acknowledged a violation involving a 'prohibited method' and requested the provisional suspension effective December 10. This suspension will count toward any future penalties. Tennis Australia confirmed the breach was related to method use rather than a prohibited substance, cautioning against further comments due to ongoing investigations.

The 26-year-old, who claimed the 2022 Wimbledon and the 2023 U.S. Open doubles titles, is now barred from participating in, coaching at, or attending any events sanctioned by tennis' governing bodies. Purcell joins other high-profile players in cases initiated by the ITIA, an independent body focused on maintaining sport integrity.

