Pitch Condition Challenges Team India Ahead of Crucial Boxing Day Test

In the lead-up to the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Team India has encountered a fresh challenge. While preparing for the Boxing Day Test against Australia, India's players contended with practice pitches that raised concerns due to their condition.

During a practice session on Sunday, a delivery from pacer Akash Deep that kept low struck Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, on his left knee. Although there was initial apprehension, Akash Deep assured that Rohit was fine and clarified the unusual bounce resulted from a surface suited for white-ball cricket.

The practice surfaces allocated to India's team were reportedly reused pitches from the Big Bash, which had become worn. Meanwhile, the practice surfaces prepared for Australia appeared fresher. MCG's head curator, Matt Page, explained that fresh pitches are typically made available three days before a match. With the series tied 1-1, the Boxing Day Test on December 26 is pivotal for both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)