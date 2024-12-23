Left Menu

Pitch Condition Challenges Team India Ahead of Crucial Boxing Day Test

As Team India prepares for the crucial fourth Test against Australia at MCG, practice pitch conditions arise as a hurdle. Despite concerns, skipper Rohit Sharma remains fit after a knee hit during a practice session. The series is tied at 1-1, elevating the significance of the Boxing Day Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:59 IST
Team India. (Photo- Sachin Tendulkar X/@sachin_rt). Image Credit: ANI
In the lead-up to the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Team India has encountered a fresh challenge. While preparing for the Boxing Day Test against Australia, India's players contended with practice pitches that raised concerns due to their condition.

During a practice session on Sunday, a delivery from pacer Akash Deep that kept low struck Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, on his left knee. Although there was initial apprehension, Akash Deep assured that Rohit was fine and clarified the unusual bounce resulted from a surface suited for white-ball cricket.

The practice surfaces allocated to India's team were reportedly reused pitches from the Big Bash, which had become worn. Meanwhile, the practice surfaces prepared for Australia appeared fresher. MCG's head curator, Matt Page, explained that fresh pitches are typically made available three days before a match. With the series tied 1-1, the Boxing Day Test on December 26 is pivotal for both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

