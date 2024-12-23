Thrilling Sports Week: Injuries, Streaks, and Triumphs

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner suffered a right knee injury during a standout performance in a 36-30 loss to the Carolina Panthers, while Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles entered concussion protocol after their defeat by the Washington Commanders. Both NFL stars faced key setbacks.

In the NHL, Zach Hyman led the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators, marking their 11th win in 13 games. The Oilers' streak has propelled them to second place in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights by three points.

In other sports news, Orlando Magic's Mo Wagner will miss the rest of the NBA season due to an ACL injury, while Max Purcell faces a provisional doping suspension in tennis. Washington Nationals acquired Nathaniel Lowe in a trade, while tennis player Joao Fonseca sets sights on a bright future after his Next Gen triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)