Kho Kho World Cup: A Global Sporting Extravaganza Comes to India

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup will be hosted by India at the IGI Stadium from January 13 to 19, with 21 men's teams and 20 women's teams participating. Originally planned for 16 teams each, the tournament was expanded due to high interest, featuring teams from six continents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup is set to make a grand entry on the international stage, with India playing host at Delhi's IGI Stadium from January 13 to 19. Due to an overwhelming interest, the event will see participation from 21 men's and 20 women's teams, a significant increase from the originally planned 16 teams for each category.

This much-anticipated tournament promises to bring together teams from six continents: Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has meticulously planned every detail, focusing on providing tailored hospitality and logistical support for international teams, ensuring a seamless experience for all participants.

The tournament unfolds with India facing off against Pakistan in the opening match after an inaugural ceremony on January 13. The competitive spirit will continue through league matches from January 14 to 16, leading up to the quarterfinals and semifinals on January 17 and 18. The grand finale is scheduled for January 19. Countries like Ghana, Kenya, Bangladesh, and Australia are among those vying for glory in this historic sporting event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

