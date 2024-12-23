Left Menu

Ethics Complaint Rocks Indian Football Federation

Shaji Prabhakaran, former AIFF secretary, has accused AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey of unethical practices, nepotism, and financial misconduct. Filed with the AIFF, AFC, and FIFA's Ethical Committees, Prabhakaran demands an investigation into the alleged misuse of FIFA branding and other violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:00 IST
Ethics Complaint Rocks Indian Football Federation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Indian football governance, Shaji Prabhakaran, the former secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), has filed a formal complaint against AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey. The complaint, addressed to the Ethical Committees of the AIFF, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and FIFA, accuses Chaubey of ''unethical practices'' leading to financial losses for the federation.

Dated December 22, 2024, the complaint also charges Chaubey with nepotism and unauthorized use of FIFA's brand. Despite attempts to contact Chaubey for a response to these allegations, he has opted to remain silent on the issue.

Prabhakaran's detailed allegations include a conflict of interest, financial malpractice, bribery attempts, and the misuse of AIFF platforms for political gain. He insists he is fighting for a thorough investigation to restore faith in the institution and expects AFC and FIFA to take decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024