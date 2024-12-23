Ethics Complaint Rocks Indian Football Federation

In a significant development for Indian football governance, Shaji Prabhakaran, the former secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), has filed a formal complaint against AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey. The complaint, addressed to the Ethical Committees of the AIFF, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and FIFA, accuses Chaubey of ''unethical practices'' leading to financial losses for the federation.

Dated December 22, 2024, the complaint also charges Chaubey with nepotism and unauthorized use of FIFA's brand. Despite attempts to contact Chaubey for a response to these allegations, he has opted to remain silent on the issue.

Prabhakaran's detailed allegations include a conflict of interest, financial malpractice, bribery attempts, and the misuse of AIFF platforms for political gain. He insists he is fighting for a thorough investigation to restore faith in the institution and expects AFC and FIFA to take decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)