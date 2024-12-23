Anup Kumar Predicts Defense To Steal The Show In PKL Season 11

As the Pro Kabaddi League enters the intense playoff phase of Season 11, legendary kabaddi figure Anup Kumar anticipates that teams' defensive capabilities will ultimately determine the champions. This marks a notable strategic shift from a sport traditionally dominated by raiders. Anup Kumar, famed for leading U Mumba to their only PKL trophy in Season 2, asserted that relying solely on a single raider is no longer viable for securing the trophy.

"In the PKL's early years, defenders were undervalued, with raiders generally taking center stage. However, now the game has evolved with more emphasis on defensive techniques," Kumar commented in a PKL release. He particularly praised the Haryana Steelers, whose approach has impressed him this season, especially the efforts of defenders Shadloui and Rahul Sethpal, alongside their raiders.

Kumar also expressed his views on U Mumba's playoff prospects, noting that the team's chances rest heavily on their final league match performance. "After a slow start, U Mumba's performance trajectory has been positive. Victory in their last match will assure their qualification," he predicted. He specifically lauded raider Ajit Chauhan's efforts but emphasized the need for team support. His analysis points toward a broader trend: in critical matches, balanced defense and collaboration are now paramount alongside raiding prowess. This represents a tactical evolution within the sport as teams vie for playoff success.

(With inputs from agencies.)