Left Menu

Anup Kumar Predicts Defense To Steal The Show In PKL Season 11

As the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 playoffs approach, legendary player Anup Kumar foresees defensive prowess as crucial for victory, emphasizing the evolution from raider-focused strategies. He highlights the Haryana Steelers' defensive strength and stresses U Mumba's reliance on a balanced team effort for playoff success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:14 IST
Anup Kumar Predicts Defense To Steal The Show In PKL Season 11
Anup Kumar. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Pro Kabaddi League enters the intense playoff phase of Season 11, legendary kabaddi figure Anup Kumar anticipates that teams' defensive capabilities will ultimately determine the champions. This marks a notable strategic shift from a sport traditionally dominated by raiders. Anup Kumar, famed for leading U Mumba to their only PKL trophy in Season 2, asserted that relying solely on a single raider is no longer viable for securing the trophy.

"In the PKL's early years, defenders were undervalued, with raiders generally taking center stage. However, now the game has evolved with more emphasis on defensive techniques," Kumar commented in a PKL release. He particularly praised the Haryana Steelers, whose approach has impressed him this season, especially the efforts of defenders Shadloui and Rahul Sethpal, alongside their raiders.

Kumar also expressed his views on U Mumba's playoff prospects, noting that the team's chances rest heavily on their final league match performance. "After a slow start, U Mumba's performance trajectory has been positive. Victory in their last match will assure their qualification," he predicted. He specifically lauded raider Ajit Chauhan's efforts but emphasized the need for team support. His analysis points toward a broader trend: in critical matches, balanced defense and collaboration are now paramount alongside raiding prowess. This represents a tactical evolution within the sport as teams vie for playoff success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024