Injury Sidelines Mohammed Shami from Crucial Tests Against Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Mohammed Shami, the celebrated Indian pacer, will not participate in the last two Tests against Australia due to ongoing knee fitness concerns.

After successfully recovering from heel surgery, Shami made a striking return in Bengal's Ranji Trophy match. However, increased bowling workloads have now caused swelling in his knee, raising questions about his Test match readiness.

While Shami's absence is a setback for India's pace attack, particularly in Australia's challenging conditions, the BCCI remains focused on his rehabilitation, hoping for a swift and full recovery.

