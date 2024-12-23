Mohammed Shami's Injury Halts Comeback Hopes in Australia

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami will miss the upcoming fourth and fifth tests in Australia due to a knee injury, according to an announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday.

Although Shami, who is 34, has made a full recovery from a heel injury after undergoing surgery earlier this year, he was not selected for the squad. However, there was potential for his inclusion as a backup for pace leader Jasprit Bumrah.

Shami has yet to return to international cricket since the 50-over World Cup last year, although he has participated in domestic matches to regain fitness. The BCCI noted that additional time is required for his knee to adjust to the intensified joint load from bowling, leading to the exclusion from the remaining Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches. The third test ended in a draw, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)