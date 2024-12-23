Left Menu

Amir Hussain Lone's Journey: Breaking Barriers with Adani's Support

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:42 IST
Amir Hussain Lone (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amir Hussain Lone, a para-cricketer from Waghama in Anantnag, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, for the financial support extended towards the establishment of an indoor cricket facility in his village. This significant aid brings Amir closer to fulfilling his dream of opening a cricket academy for children, a vision he has nurtured for years.

Lone, who overcame the loss of both arms at the age of eight, has developed a unique playing style using his legs to bowl and his shoulder and neck to bat. His journey into professional para cricket began in 2013, and since then, the 34-year-old has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the sport. The timely financial backing from the Adani Foundation, amounting to Rs 67.60 lakh, has rekindled his aspirations and supported his career ambitions.

Amir has publicly praised the Adani family for their continued support, highlighting the transformative impact of this initiative on aspiring cricketers from underprivileged backgrounds in Jammu and Kashmir. The new indoor cricket academy in Anantnag will offer free professional training to young cricketers, ensuring they have the opportunity to shine at higher levels, including the Ranji Trophy and the Indian national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

