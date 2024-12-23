NorthEast United FC Stages Epic Comeback Against Hyderabad FC

In a thrilling display of resilience, NorthEast United FC overturned a two-goal deficit to claim a decisive 5-2 victory over Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League match on Monday. Their spirited fightback began in the final 30 minutes, shaking off a two-game losing streak.

Hyderabad FC initially seized the advantage with Edmilson Correia's early brilliance, followed by a second goal orchestrated by Cy Goddard. However, NorthEast United FC's pressing attack saw them claw back through Guillermo Fernandez, whose first-half strike halved the deficit, and continued to mount pressure.

The turning point came post-halftime as NorthEast United FC capitalized on an own goal, followed by Guillermo's second strike. Mohammed Bemammer and Alaaeddine Ajaraie sealed the triumph, while Hyderabad's defensive lapses, including a second own goal, underscored their unraveling, ending their unbeaten streak.

