NorthEast United FC Stages Epic Comeback Against Hyderabad FC

NorthEast United FC triumphed over a two-game losing streak with a sensational 5-2 victory against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League. Coming from two goals down, they secured the win, marking Hyderabad FC's first loss after a long unbeaten run, and climbing to sixth place in the table.

NorthEast United FC players celebrating goal (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling display of resilience, NorthEast United FC overturned a two-goal deficit to claim a decisive 5-2 victory over Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League match on Monday. Their spirited fightback began in the final 30 minutes, shaking off a two-game losing streak.

Hyderabad FC initially seized the advantage with Edmilson Correia's early brilliance, followed by a second goal orchestrated by Cy Goddard. However, NorthEast United FC's pressing attack saw them claw back through Guillermo Fernandez, whose first-half strike halved the deficit, and continued to mount pressure.

The turning point came post-halftime as NorthEast United FC capitalized on an own goal, followed by Guillermo's second strike. Mohammed Bemammer and Alaaeddine Ajaraie sealed the triumph, while Hyderabad's defensive lapses, including a second own goal, underscored their unraveling, ending their unbeaten streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

