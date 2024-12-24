Left Menu

Valencia Sacks Coach Rubén Baraja Amid Relegation Struggles

Valencia dismissed coach Rubén Baraja after a disappointing performance in La Liga left the team in the relegation zone, prompting fan protests against owner Peter Lim. Following a 2-2 draw with Alaves, Valencia thanked Baraja for his service, but highlighted the need for a coaching change.

Valencia has parted ways with head coach Rubén Baraja following another disheartening result against Alaves that left the club stranded in La Liga's relegation zone.

The 2-2 home draw on Sunday was the latest in a series of disappointing performances, leading to intensified protests from fans against Singaporean owner Peter Lim, who has been criticized for his management of the club.

Valencia acknowledged Baraja's dedication but cited on-field results as the reason for the difficult decision. The search for his successor is underway as Valencia prepares to face Real Madrid on January 3, a match rescheduled due to recent floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

