Left Menu

Historic PKL Melbourne Raid Brings Kabaddi Down Under

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to make history by hosting the Melbourne Raid, introducing kabaddi to Australia with an exciting event at the John Cain Arena. Featuring top teams like PKL All-Star Mavericks and Aussie Raiders, the event highlights kabaddi's expanding global reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:01 IST
Historic PKL Melbourne Raid Brings Kabaddi Down Under
PKL Melbourne Raid. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is poised to make history, introducing the dynamic sport of kabaddi to Australia through the eagerly awaited PKL Melbourne Raid. Scheduled for Saturday at the iconic John Cain Arena, the event unfolds just a day ahead of the grand finale of PKL Season 11.

Bringing top-tier kabaddi action to Australian fans, this landmark event will see four formidable teams clashing. Teams include PKL All-Star Mavericks, PKL All-Star Masters, and Pro Kabaddi All-Stars consisting of India's finest kabaddi talent, alongside the Aussie Raiders showcasing a star-studded Australian line-up.

League Commissioner Anupam Goswami emphasized the global appeal of kabaddi, expressing excitement over Melbourne serving as a showcase for this thrilling sport. As the PKL Season 11 reaches its pinnacle, the Melbourne Raid represents a pivotal moment in displaying kabaddi's world-class stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024