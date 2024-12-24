Historic PKL Melbourne Raid Brings Kabaddi Down Under

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is poised to make history, introducing the dynamic sport of kabaddi to Australia through the eagerly awaited PKL Melbourne Raid. Scheduled for Saturday at the iconic John Cain Arena, the event unfolds just a day ahead of the grand finale of PKL Season 11.

Bringing top-tier kabaddi action to Australian fans, this landmark event will see four formidable teams clashing. Teams include PKL All-Star Mavericks, PKL All-Star Masters, and Pro Kabaddi All-Stars consisting of India's finest kabaddi talent, alongside the Aussie Raiders showcasing a star-studded Australian line-up.

League Commissioner Anupam Goswami emphasized the global appeal of kabaddi, expressing excitement over Melbourne serving as a showcase for this thrilling sport. As the PKL Season 11 reaches its pinnacle, the Melbourne Raid represents a pivotal moment in displaying kabaddi's world-class stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)