India Women's Dominance: A 211-Run Victory in Vadodara

India Women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, secured a commanding 211-run victory against West Indies in Vadodara during the second ODI. This triumph marked India's second-largest win by runs in women's ODI history, following their stellar performance against Ireland in 2017.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews. (Picture: X/@BCCIWomen). Image Credit: ANI
In an impressive display of cricketing prowess, India Women's cricket team, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, seized a remarkable 211-run victory over West Indies in the second ODI at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium.

The win underscored India's dominance in the series, making it their second-largest victory in terms of runs in women's ODIs, following only a 249-run win against Ireland in 2017. West Indies faced their biggest defeat by runs, marking a historic low for the team in women's ODIs.

Opener Smriti Mandhana's 91, alongside significant contributions from Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh, set an imposing total of 314/9 for India. Renuka Thakur Singh's five-wicket haul dismantled the West Indies batting lineup, earning her the 'Player of the Match' honors.

