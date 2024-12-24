India Women's Dominance: A 211-Run Victory in Vadodara
India Women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, secured a commanding 211-run victory against West Indies in Vadodara during the second ODI. This triumph marked India's second-largest win by runs in women's ODI history, following their stellar performance against Ireland in 2017.
In an impressive display of cricketing prowess, India Women's cricket team, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, seized a remarkable 211-run victory over West Indies in the second ODI at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium.
The win underscored India's dominance in the series, making it their second-largest victory in terms of runs in women's ODIs, following only a 249-run win against Ireland in 2017. West Indies faced their biggest defeat by runs, marking a historic low for the team in women's ODIs.
Opener Smriti Mandhana's 91, alongside significant contributions from Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh, set an imposing total of 314/9 for India. Renuka Thakur Singh's five-wicket haul dismantled the West Indies batting lineup, earning her the 'Player of the Match' honors.
