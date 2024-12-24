India Women's Dominance: A 211-Run Victory in Vadodara

In an impressive display of cricketing prowess, India Women's cricket team, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, seized a remarkable 211-run victory over West Indies in the second ODI at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium.

The win underscored India's dominance in the series, making it their second-largest victory in terms of runs in women's ODIs, following only a 249-run win against Ireland in 2017. West Indies faced their biggest defeat by runs, marking a historic low for the team in women's ODIs.

Opener Smriti Mandhana's 91, alongside significant contributions from Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh, set an imposing total of 314/9 for India. Renuka Thakur Singh's five-wicket haul dismantled the West Indies batting lineup, earning her the 'Player of the Match' honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)