On-Pitch Tensions: Kohli vs. Konstas in Fourth Test Drama

The first day of the fourth Test match saw a heated altercation between Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and Australian newcomer Sam Konstas. The clash occurred after the 10th over when the two players bumped shoulders on the pitch, sparking a verbal spat.

Teammate Usman Khawaja quickly intervened to separate the two players, with the on-field umpires also stepping in to address the situation. Konstas later downplayed the encounter, attributing it to heightened emotions during the game.

Despite the confrontation, Konstas delivered an impressive performance, scoring a debut fifty before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting alleged that Kohli initiated the altercation, citing video evidence.

