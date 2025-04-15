Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Praises Punjab Kings Talent and Coaching Challenges

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting lauds young IPL talent Priyansh Arya for his fearless play. Ponting emphasizes the role of coaches and experienced players like Shreyas Iyer in nurturing new talent and highlights the unique challenges and rewards of coaching, revealing his continuous learning journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:46 IST
Priyansh Arya (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ricky Ponting, head coach of Punjab Kings, has commended young cricketer Priyansh Arya for his brave and aggressive batting style, which has captured attention in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Ponting, eager to have Arya on board, acknowledged the player's fearless approach essential to thrive in T20 cricket. He stressed that coaching extends beyond allowing natural play, especially after consecutive setbacks.

Ponting attributed significant guidance to captain Shreyas Iyer and underscored coaching challenges, expressing the thrill of competitive spirit and continuous self-improvement in the IPL coaching realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

