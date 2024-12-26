Hockey India League Set to Elevate Women's National Team

India's men's hockey team captain, Harmanpreet Singh, is optimistic about the inaugural Women's Hockey India League (HIL) and its potential impact on the women's national hockey team.

The men's league, featuring eight teams, has been instrumental in the men's team's renewed Olympic success after a 50-year gap, while six teams will contest in the women's event debuting this year.

Harmanpreet credits the HIL with providing crucial exposure and experiences to young players, fostering their development by allowing them to compete with top-tier talents internationally. He believes the women's league will similarly drive the women's team to future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)