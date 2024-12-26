Left Menu

India's Quest for Olympic Glory Amid Administrative Turmoil

India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics ignites an exciting journey despite ongoing administrative chaos within Indian sports. The PT Usha-led Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is plagued by internal conflicts, while government initiatives aim to support athletes and advance India’s Olympic aspirations.

Updated: 26-12-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:28 IST
India's Quest for Olympic Glory Amid Administrative Turmoil
India has launched an ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympics, sparking both hope and controversy within the country's sports community. The proposal, a significant milestone for Indian sports, is overshadowed by internal strife within the PT Usha-led Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The tension between IOA members, marked by disagreements over key appointments and governance, has led to critical interventions, including a warning from the International Olympic Committee after suspending a crucial grant. Despite this, India is pushing forward with its Olympic ambitions.

Meanwhile, new policies aimed at supporting athletes are being implemented. These include eligibility for government jobs for medal winners and proposals for yoga's inclusion in the Asian Games, illustrating a commitment to enhancing India's sporting landscape.

