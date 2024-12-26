Left Menu

Tempers Flare: Kohli vs Konstas in On-Field Confrontation

Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas were involved in a heated exchange during the fourth Test's first day after inadvertently bumping shoulders. Despite the incident being played down by Konstas, former skipper Ricky Ponting accused Kohli of instigating the altercation. Match officials are set to review the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a dramatic turn of events on the first day of the fourth Test, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and Australian newcomer Sam Konstas found themselves in a heated altercation. The incident unfolded after the 10th over when both players crossed paths, accidentally colliding on the pitch.

The confrontation rapidly escalated as the two exchanged words, prompting teammate Usman Khawaja to intervene. On-field umpires also intervened in an attempt to deescalate the situation. Konstas, addressing reporters post-stumps, downplayed the incident, attributing it to heightened emotions and asserting that the bump was accidental.

However, the altercation drew criticism from former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who deemed Kohli responsible for initiating the conflict. Ponting, speaking to Channel 7, suggested that Kohli could face disciplinary action, as the match officials are expected to scrutinize the incident under the ICC's Code of Conduct regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

