Sporting Appoints Rui Borges as Head Coach: A New Era Begins
Sporting has announced Rui Borges as their new head coach, replacing Joao Pereira. Borges signed a contract until June 2026. Pereira was dismissed after a poor run, and Borges comes from Vitoria Guimaraes. Sporting paid 4.1 million euros for his services, with expectations for improved performance.
Sporting CP has appointed Rui Borges as their new head coach, the club announced Thursday. Borges replaces Joao Pereira, whose time at the helm saw the team secure only three wins from eight matches.
Sporting faced Champions League setbacks and slipped to second in the Primeira Liga. Borges, who joins from Vitoria Guimaraes, has signed a contract lasting until June 2026.
The Lisbon-based club reportedly paid Vitoria 4.1 million euros for Borges, 43, who previously led Vitoria to the Conference League knockouts. Sporting will face rivals Benfica on Sunday in a crucial league fixture.
