Virat Kohli Fined for On-Field Incident: Sparks Fly in Boxing Day Test

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was fined 20% of his match fees after an on-field incident with Australian debutant Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day test. Kohli was cited by the International Cricket Council for inappropriate physical contact, accepting the penalty without a formal hearing. The clash has drawn mixed reactions from cricketing figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:37 IST
In a heated incident during the Boxing Day test in Melbourne, India's cricket captain Virat Kohli was fined 20% of his match fees. The fine came after Kohli collided with Australian opener Sam Konstas, prompting interventions from officials and fellow players.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) found Kohli guilty of 'inappropriate physical contact' but Kohli accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft without requiring a formal hearing. Despite the penalty, Kohli remains eligible to play the upcoming test in Sydney.

The incident sparked mixed reactions from the cricket community, with former captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Vaughan placing blame on the veteran batsman. Meanwhile, Konstas downplayed the clash, focusing on his performance at bat, and India's assistant coach expressed that emotions run high in a competitive match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

