Corbin Bosch's Dream Debut: A Fast Bowler's Triumph

PRETORIA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - In a stunning debut, South African fast bowler Corbin Bosch made headlines by taking a wicket with his very first ball in test cricket. Together with fellow bowler Dane Paterson, Bosch dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup, reducing them to 209 for nine on day one of the first test at Centurion.

Paterson, with impressive figures of 5-61, and Bosch, with 4-63, dominated the pitch after South Africa opted to bowl first. Bosch, playing on home turf, was drafted into the team due to injuries in the regular squad. His debut was marked by an early strike, dismissing Pakistan captain Shan Masood with his initial delivery.

Despite a brief resistance by Pakistan's middle order, Bosch and Paterson's unrelenting attack paid dividends. While the hosts failed to secure the final wicket even after a 30-minute extension, Bosch's initial performance set a strong precedent for his burgeoning test cricket career.

(With inputs from agencies.)