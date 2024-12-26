Odisha FC Boosts Squad with Brazilian Star Dori

Odisha FC has made a bold move by signing Brazilian footballer Dorielton Gomes Nascimento, popularly known as Dori, until the end of the current season, with the possibility of extending his contract by another year. Dori, a forward with extensive experience from multiple leagues around the world, is expected to bring his seasoned skills to the Indian football scene.

Dori's illustrious career began with Fluminense FC in Brazil, where he was part of the team that claimed a Copa Libertadores runners-up spot in 2008. His professional journey continued in Asia, particularly in Bangladesh, where he found success with clubs like Dhaka Abahani and Bashundhara Kings. With Dhaka Abahani, he won both the Federation Cup and Independence Cup in 2021-22, while also finishing as a runner-up in the Bangladesh Premier League. His success extended at Bashundhara Kings, where he secured consecutive Bangladesh Premier League titles in 2022-23 and 2023-24, and achieved successive Independence Cup victories, alongside a third-place finish in the 2022-23 Federation Cup.

Moreover, Dori's tenure in Bangladesh included a notable performance against his new team, Odisha FC, in the AFC Cup 2023-24, where he scored twice to lead Bashundhara Kings to a 3-2 victory. Demonstrating his prowess, Dori also earned the Golden Boot award in the Super League Kerala 2024 by scoring eight goals in 11 matches. Head coach Sergio Lobera expressed enthusiasm about Dori's addition, stating his proven goal-scoring capabilities and the substantial experience he brings to the team. Lobera added that Dori, available to play from January 1, 2025, is anticipated to significantly bolster the Kalinga Warriors' offensive lineup. Dori, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome at Odisha FC, committed to working diligently to help the team achieve top-tier status.

