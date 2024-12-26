Left Menu

Pickford Denies Haaland: Everton Holds City in Dramatic Draw

Jordan Pickford's penalty save from Erling Haaland secured a 1-1 draw for Everton against Manchester City, leaving the champions with just one win in 13 games. Everton celebrated earning points against top teams, while City's title defense looks increasingly tenuous after another missed opportunity.

Updated: 26-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:55 IST
In a thrilling encounter at home, Manchester City was held to a 1-1 draw by Everton, as goalkeeper Jordan Pickford denied Erling Haaland's penalty attempt, further frustrating the defending champions' season aspirations.

Despite an early goal by Bernardo Silva in the 14th minute, aided by a deflection off Jarrad Branthwaite, City struggled to extend their lead. This provided Everton with the openings they needed, capitalized beautifully by Iliman Ndiaye in the 36th minute, who netted his third goal of the season, leveling the terms.

The second half saw high drama as City missed another chance to reclaim their lead when Mykolenko fouled Savinho, granting Haaland a penalty. However, Pickford's heroics kept Everton in the game. A subsequent Haaland goal was ruled offside, sealing the stalemate and diminishing City's title defense hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

