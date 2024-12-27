Friday Action Packed with India-Australia Test and More

Friday promises a thrilling array of sports events, with the second day of the fourth Test between India and Australia taking center stage in Melbourne. Cricket enthusiasts are also looking forward to the third and final women's ODI between India and West Indies in Vadodara.

Badminton fans will be closely following the King Cup International Badminton Open held in Shenzhen, China. Football aficionados get a dual treat with the Indian Super League match featuring Mohammedan SC and Odisha, complemented by action from the Santosh Trophy.

Shooting sports maintain their momentum with the National Championship, adding to the diverse and dynamic lineup of events slated for Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)