Friday Action Packed with India-Australia Test and More
This Friday is brimming with sports events, including the India-Australia Test match in cricket, women's ODI India vs. West Indies, and the King Cup Badminton in China. Football action features the Indian Super League as well as the Santosh Trophy, alongside a National Shooting Championship.
- Country:
- India
Friday promises a thrilling array of sports events, with the second day of the fourth Test between India and Australia taking center stage in Melbourne. Cricket enthusiasts are also looking forward to the third and final women's ODI between India and West Indies in Vadodara.
Badminton fans will be closely following the King Cup International Badminton Open held in Shenzhen, China. Football aficionados get a dual treat with the Indian Super League match featuring Mohammedan SC and Odisha, complemented by action from the Santosh Trophy.
Shooting sports maintain their momentum with the National Championship, adding to the diverse and dynamic lineup of events slated for Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- India
- Austalia
- ODI
- Test match
- football
- badminton
- shooting
- tournament
- match
ALSO READ
Bill Belichick Takes on the Tar Heels: A New Chapter in College Football
Sol Campbell's Vision: A Blend of Investment and Grassroots for Indian Football's Rise
Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy: A New Era in Indian Badminton
Rain Disrupts Crucial Test Match Between India and Australia
Indian Badminton Pair Falls Short at BWF World Tour Finals