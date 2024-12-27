Left Menu

Friday Action Packed with India-Australia Test and More

This Friday is brimming with sports events, including the India-Australia Test match in cricket, women's ODI India vs. West Indies, and the King Cup Badminton in China. Football action features the Indian Super League as well as the Santosh Trophy, alongside a National Shooting Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 08:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 08:15 IST
Friday promises a thrilling array of sports events, with the second day of the fourth Test between India and Australia taking center stage in Melbourne. Cricket enthusiasts are also looking forward to the third and final women's ODI between India and West Indies in Vadodara.

Badminton fans will be closely following the King Cup International Badminton Open held in Shenzhen, China. Football aficionados get a dual treat with the Indian Super League match featuring Mohammedan SC and Odisha, complemented by action from the Santosh Trophy.

Shooting sports maintain their momentum with the National Championship, adding to the diverse and dynamic lineup of events slated for Friday.

