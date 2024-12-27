Cricket Clash in the Subcontinent: Australia vs. India Test Battle
The India vs. Australia fourth Test match heated up with Australia scoring a strong 454 in their first innings. Key performers included Steve Smith top-scoring with 140. India, in reply, reached 51/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 23. Pat Cummins claimed two crucial wickets for Australia.
The cricketing showdown between India and Australia intensified on the second day of the fourth Test match. Australia, resuming from 311/6, posted a formidable first-innings total of 454 thanks largely to a commanding 140 runs by Steve Smith.
India commenced their innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal steadying the ship. At close of play, they stood at 51/2, with Jaiswal contributing an unbeaten 23. Australian pacer Pat Cummins made crucial breakthroughs, dismissing Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.
Bowling highlights from Australia included efforts by Cummins and Mitchell Starc, while Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded India's bowling attack with four wickets. As the Test unfolds, all eyes are on how India will counter Australia's strong first-innings performance.
