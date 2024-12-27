Sports Headlines: Major Moves, Big Games, and Strategic Decisions

In a thrilling comeback, Jalen Johnson led the Atlanta Hawks to victory over the Chicago Bulls, overcoming a 21-point deficit with a remarkable fourth-quarter performance.

NBA's Christmas Day matchups attracted the highest viewership in five years, competing favorably against the NFL's debut on streaming giant Netflix.

Significant player updates include the Dallas Cowboys ruling out CeeDee Lamb for the remaining season and the Detroit Red Wings appointing Todd McLellan as their new head coach.

