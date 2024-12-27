Left Menu

Sports Headlines: Major Moves, Big Games, and Strategic Decisions

A roundup of the latest sports news includes big performances, strategic moves, and key injuries. Highlights cover the NBA's Hawks' comeback, increased Christmas Day viewership, Cowboys sidelining CeeDee Lamb, Red Wings hiring Todd McLellan, and QB Teddy Bridgewater rejoining the Lions. Furthermore, several key injuries and player decisions are noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:32 IST
In a thrilling comeback, Jalen Johnson led the Atlanta Hawks to victory over the Chicago Bulls, overcoming a 21-point deficit with a remarkable fourth-quarter performance.

NBA's Christmas Day matchups attracted the highest viewership in five years, competing favorably against the NFL's debut on streaming giant Netflix.

Significant player updates include the Dallas Cowboys ruling out CeeDee Lamb for the remaining season and the Detroit Red Wings appointing Todd McLellan as their new head coach.

