Young Riders Shine: ARC Clinches Gold at National Equestrian Championships

In a formidable showcase of budding equestrian talents, the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) secured gold at the National Equestrian Championships held in Delhi. Riders Inaara Mehta Luthria, Freya Thakkar, and Hayden Hussain emerged victorious in various team categories, highlighting the club's dedication to developing young athletes.

Inaara Mehta Luthria delivered an exemplary performance in the Dressage Team, Sub Junior category. Riding Secks Richtige, she scored an impressive 78.63%, leading her team to victory. The team achieved an average score of 226.18%, outpacing its closest competitors. In the Show Jumping category, Hayden Hussain showcased his skill with a crucial performance on Cuba, further securing ARC's top position.

ARC, based at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, is renowned for training top-tier athletes. This recent triumph underscores the club's commitment to excellence, with seasoned coaches Hriday Chheda and Yashaan Khambatta fostering the next generation of champions. Post-victory, the young riders expressed gratitude towards their club and coaches, crediting ARC's world-class facilities and support for their success.

