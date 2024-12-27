Controversy Surrounds Kohli's Boxing Day Conduct

Virat Kohli, a pivotal figure in Indian cricket, found himself at the center of controversy during the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Infamous for his on-field fervor, Kohli was subjected to boos by Melbourne spectators following his dismissal for 36 runs, after an unfortunate run-out incident involving Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The situation escalated earlier in the match when Kohli shoulder-charged Australian newcomer Sam Konstas, earning himself a fine and a demerit point. This behavior has ignited discussions among cricket enthusiasts and past Indian cricketers alike, who have criticized Kohli's unnecessary aggression.

The 36-year-old batsman's reaction to the crowd's taunts was captured in a viral clip, showcasing his brief stand-off with the fans before being escorted away. As discussions continue, opinions on Kohli's conduct remain divided.

(With inputs from agencies.)