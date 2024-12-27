Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Kohli's Boxing Day Conduct

Virat Kohli faced boos from the crowd after his dismissal in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. His controversial conduct on the opening day, involving a shoulder charge on debutant Sam Konstas, resulted in disciplinary action. The incident has sparked debate among fans and former players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:18 IST
Virat Kohli, a pivotal figure in Indian cricket, found himself at the center of controversy during the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Infamous for his on-field fervor, Kohli was subjected to boos by Melbourne spectators following his dismissal for 36 runs, after an unfortunate run-out incident involving Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The situation escalated earlier in the match when Kohli shoulder-charged Australian newcomer Sam Konstas, earning himself a fine and a demerit point. This behavior has ignited discussions among cricket enthusiasts and past Indian cricketers alike, who have criticized Kohli's unnecessary aggression.

The 36-year-old batsman's reaction to the crowd's taunts was captured in a viral clip, showcasing his brief stand-off with the fans before being escorted away. As discussions continue, opinions on Kohli's conduct remain divided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

