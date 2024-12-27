Left Menu

Turbulence in Indian Tennis: A Year of Strife and Struggles

In 2024, Indian tennis faced a tumultuous period characterized by player disillusionment and internal conflicts within the governing body. Leadership changes and accusations of transparency issues marred the year's progress. Despite a few bright spots, the future remains uncertain without deeper systemic reforms.

27-12-2024
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
In a downturn year for Indian tennis, disillusioned players withdrawn from national duty, and infighting plagued the All India Tennis Association (AITA). The lack of transparency in AITA's decision-making left players’ concerns unaddressed, leading to one of the sport's lowest points.

Leadership turmoil ensued as AITA President Anil Jain avoided a no-confidence motion by agreeing to step aside amid accusations of personal gain. Elections brought a new administrative team, but their reform plans stalled due to legal challenges, with alleged election violations under the Sports Code.

The players' discontent was further evidenced by top-ranked Yuki Bhambri's withdrawal from a Davis Cup tie, linked to exclusion from the Paris Olympics. Limited success on court emphasized the need for systematic reforms and enhanced domestic opportunities to nurture future talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

