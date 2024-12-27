Left Menu

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Appoint Aran Zalewski as Captain for Upcoming Hockey League

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers have named Aran Zalewski, an Olympic silver medallist, as their captain. With his leadership, the team, including seasoned and new talents, prepares for their league debut against UP Rudras on December 30th. The squad is coached by German Valentin Altenburg, and the announcement sparked excitement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:40 IST
Vedanta Kalinga Lancers logo. Image Credit: ANI
Vedanta Kalinga Lancers have named Aran Zalewski, a three-time Olympian and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, as team captain. A former co-captain of the Kookaburras, Zalewski brings extensive experience to the role, aiming to lead the Lancers to success in their first Hockey League match against UP Rudras on December 30.

The team features a formidable mix of seasoned international players Thierry Brinkman and Alexander Hendrickx, and rising stars from India like Krishan Pathak. Led by German coach Valentin Altenburg, the Lancers aim to build on Odisha's rich hockey legacy with Zalewski at the helm.

To symbolize this new chapter, the team unveiled their jersey, anthem, and mascot. The jerseys embody Odisha's heritage and ambitions, with blue and green for home games and orange and white for away matches. The Lancers' diverse squad includes defenders, midfielders, forwards, and top goalkeepers, reflecting a blend of experience and fresh talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

