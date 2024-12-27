Union Berlin Shakes Up Coaching Staff Amid Slump
Union Berlin has dismissed coach Bo Svensson and several staff members following a lackluster performance this season. With the team in 12th place, a new coaching team will be announced to help reverse their fortunes, starting their journey against Heidenheim on January 11.
Union Berlin has decided to part ways with coach Bo Svensson and several members of his staff, the Bundesliga club revealed on Friday. The decision comes after a disappointing streak, leaving the team winless for over two months and in 12th place.
The club's managing director, Horst Heldt, stated in a club release that significant changes were deemed necessary to alter the club's course. Consequently, Bo Svensson, along with staff members Babak Keyhanfar, Kristoffer Wichmann, and Tijan Njie, will not continue with the club.
Union Berlin plans to announce a new coaching lineup in the coming days. Their next league match is scheduled against Heidenheim on January 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
