Pakistan’s Resurgent Fightback Falls Short Against South Africa

Pakistan trailed by only two runs as they reached 88-3 during their second innings in the test against South Africa. Corbin Bosch's impressive debut for South Africa and a challenging bowling attack kept the hosts in the lead, despite early setbacks against Pakistan’s openers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 02:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 02:05 IST
In a gripping encounter at Centurion, Pakistan found themselves trailing by just two runs at the close of day two during their second innings against South Africa in the opening test match.

South Africa's Marco Jansen made a significant impact, claiming two wickets for 17 runs. Notably, Pakistan's Babar Azam remained not out on 16 as bad light cut the day short.

Earlier, the hosts attained a total of 301, propelled by Corbin Bosch's remarkable performance, scoring an unbeaten 81 to put South Africa in a commanding position.

