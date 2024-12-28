Left Menu

Scottie Scheffler's Setback: Injury Sidelines World No. 1 Golfer

World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler will miss The Sentry event due to a hand injury. He accidentally injured himself with broken glass on Christmas, requiring surgery. Despite a stellar 2024, this marks a challenging start to 2025 as Scheffler recovers in the coming weeks.

World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler will not participate in The Sentry event next month following an accidental injury to his right hand. The PGA Tour announced on Friday that Scheffler sustained this injury during Christmas.

Scheffler's manager, Blake Smith, revealed that the golfer injured his hand on Christmas Day while preparing dinner, suffering a puncture from broken glass. Surgery was required to remove small glass fragments, and Scheffler is expected to recuperate fully within three to four weeks.

The incident marks an unfortunate beginning to 2025 for the exceptional golfer, who achieved significant milestones in 2024. Scheffler maintained his world number one status, collected an Olympic gold medal, and notched Title wins at Players Championship and Masters, along with securing the FedExCup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

