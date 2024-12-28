Left Menu

Tennis Doping Dilemma: Uneven Punishments Stir Debate

Australia's Jordan Thompson criticizes the provisional suspension of his U.S. Open-winning doubles partner, Max Purcell, over a doping violation. Purcell's ban, due to an IV infusion above permitted limits, blocks his participation in the Australian Open. The incident sparks debate on the inconsistency of doping punishments in tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 08:23 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 08:23 IST
Australia's Jordan Thompson has voiced strong criticism over the provisional suspension of his U.S. Open-winning doubles partner, Max Purcell. Thompson described the ban as a 'joke,' citing inconsistencies in the penalties for doping violations within the sport.

Purcell elected to take the suspension in accordance with the International Tennis Integrity Agency's Tennis Anti-Doping Programme. He claims that he unknowingly exceeded the allowed vitamin IV infusion limit of 100 millilitres.

The suspension means that Purcell will miss the upcoming Australian Open, compelling Thompson to search for a new partner. This scenario has highlighted growing concerns within the tennis community about the unequal treatment of doping offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

