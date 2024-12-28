Tennis Doping Dilemma: Uneven Punishments Stir Debate

Australia's Jordan Thompson has voiced strong criticism over the provisional suspension of his U.S. Open-winning doubles partner, Max Purcell. Thompson described the ban as a 'joke,' citing inconsistencies in the penalties for doping violations within the sport.

Purcell elected to take the suspension in accordance with the International Tennis Integrity Agency's Tennis Anti-Doping Programme. He claims that he unknowingly exceeded the allowed vitamin IV infusion limit of 100 millilitres.

The suspension means that Purcell will miss the upcoming Australian Open, compelling Thompson to search for a new partner. This scenario has highlighted growing concerns within the tennis community about the unequal treatment of doping offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)