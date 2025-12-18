Tensions Rise Over Fertilizer Transit Bans
Maria Zakharova of Russia highlights the complications in exporting fertilizers due to Lithuania's ban on Russian and Belarusian transits. This follows the U.S. easing Belarus potash sanctions after the release of prisoners. Belarus now reroutes potash exports via Russia instead of through Lithuanian ports.
The export of fertilizers from Russia and Belarus has hit a roadblock as Lithuania refuses transit through its territory, complicating logistics according to Russian Foreign Ministry's Maria Zakharova. The situation adds strain to supply chains reliant on Belarusian potash.
This development follows the U.S. decision last week to alleviate some sanctions on Belarus, a concession linked to the release of 123 prisoners by President Alexander Lukashenko. Among those freed are high-profile opposition leaders and human rights activists.
Historically, Belarus depended on the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda for shipping potash. Since 2022, those exports have been rerouted through Russia, demonstrating the shifting dynamics caused by political and logistical hurdles.
