Aston Villa's Uphill Battle: Jhon Duran's Red Card Appeal Rejected

Aston Villa's effort to overturn Jhon Duran's red card failed as appeals were dismissed following Thursday's match against Newcastle.

The Colombia international, aged 21, faced ejection for allegedly stamping on defender Fabian Schar in a match ending 3-0 in Newcastle's favor, causing dismay for coach Unai Emery who anticipated an appeal.

Despite attempts to reconsider the decision, Villa announced the rejection on Friday. Duran is set to miss his team's upcoming clashes, including those against Brighton, Leicester, and West Ham for the FA Cup, due to a three-match suspension imposed for violent conduct.

