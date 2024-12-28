India Fights Back: Nitish and Washington's Stand Shines

In a thrilling turnaround at the Melbourne Test, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar's resilient 105-run partnership saw India bounce back against Australia. As Tea was taken on the third day, India found themselves at 326/7, trailing by 148 runs in this critical encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The pair helped India recover from a precarious 244/7, adding an impressive 82 runs in 24 overs without losing a wicket, dramatically shifting the game from the Australians' favor. A pivotal moment came early in the session when Steve Smith dropped a catch from Washington Sundar, a mistake that allowed India to stabilize.

Nitish reached his maiden Test fifty, steering India beyond the 300-run threshold while inching towards his first century. While conditions began to deteriorate with incoming drizzle, the partnership has kept India competitive. Earlier, the innings saw struggles from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, unable to capitalize after Scott Boland's precise bowling.

