Nitish Kumar Reddy Shines with Maiden Test Century Amid Dramatic Boxing Day Clash

Nitish Kumar Reddy captured attention during the Boxing Day Test, scoring his maiden century and offering India hope against Australia. His performance was praised by fans and marked an exciting moment in Melbourne. Reddy's partnership with Sundar solidified India's fight despite trailing the Australians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:49 IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy

In a thrilling Boxing Day Test match, 21-year-old rookie all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ignited excitement by scoring his maiden test century, giving India renewed hope against Australia on day three. His memorable knock came as he struck Scott Boland over mid-on for a boundary, sparking delight among Indian fans as well as bringing tears to his father's eyes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Reddy finished unbeaten on 105 when bad light and rain stopped play early, leaving India at 358 for nine, still trailing by 116 runs. His innings was marked by resilience, especially as young Mohammed Siraj survived Pat Cummins' bowling at the end to help Reddy reach his ton in the following over, earning a standing ovation from the MCG crowd.

This test also saw 19-year-old Australian opener Sam Konstas debut with a thrilling 60-run innings. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar contributed significantly with a score of 50, building a vital 127-run partnership with Reddy and challenging the Australian bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

