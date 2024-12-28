Gavaskar Criticizes Pant's Risky Shot Selection at Melbourne Test

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed disappointment over India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's shot selection that resulted in his dismissal on Day Three of the Melbourne Test against Australia. One of Australia's pacers, Scott Boland, took Pant's wicket at 55.4 overs for 28 runs from 37 balls, achieving a strike rate of 75.68. The spirited innings saw Pant hitting three boundaries.

Pant's attempt at a challenging scoop shot off a full-length delivery by Boland culminated in an unfortunate top edge. The ball was easily snatched at third man by Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon. Commenting on Star Sports, Gavaskar mentioned that although there was an element of bad luck, Pant's decision to play such a risky shot with fielders positioned at deep square-leg and deep point was questionable.

Gavaskar highlighted Pant's inclination towards non-traditional scoring methods, suggesting that if Pant relies solely on aggressive shots, his effectiveness at the top order may be compromised. Considering Pant's approach, Gavaskar inferred that Pant might need to bat lower in the order. At the end of Day Three, India's scoreboard indicated 358/9, with Nitish Kumar scoring an unbeaten 105 and Mohammed Siraj at 2*. The visitors trailed by 116 runs according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)