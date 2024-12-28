Vaishnavi Adkar's Historic Triumph at ITF Singles

In a remarkable achievement, Vaishnavi Adkar won her maiden ITF singles title by defeating Denmark's Elena Jamshidi with a commanding scoreline of 6-2, 6-1 during the W15 Women's Tennis Championship.

This victory, achieved by the 20-year-old Pune native in under an hour, signifies a significant milestone in her burgeoning career, making her the first player from Pune in three years to secure a professional women's singles title, following Rutuja Bhosale's success.

Not stopping at singles, Vaishnavi, teaming up with Pooja Ingle, also emerged victorious in the women's doubles competition. The duo triumphed over the Japanese combination of Anri Nagata and Honoka Kobayashi in a thrilling match, finishing 6-3, 2-6, 12-10.

(With inputs from agencies.)