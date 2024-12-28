Left Menu

Vaishnavi Adkar's Historic Triumph at ITF Singles

Vaishnavi Adkar achieved her first ITF singles title by defeating Elena Jamshidi in the W15 Women's Tennis Championship. The victory marks her as the first from Pune to win such a title in three years. She also clinched the women's doubles title with partner Pooja Ingle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:49 IST
Vaishnavi Adkar's Historic Triumph at ITF Singles
Vaishnavi Adkar
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, Vaishnavi Adkar won her maiden ITF singles title by defeating Denmark's Elena Jamshidi with a commanding scoreline of 6-2, 6-1 during the W15 Women's Tennis Championship.

This victory, achieved by the 20-year-old Pune native in under an hour, signifies a significant milestone in her burgeoning career, making her the first player from Pune in three years to secure a professional women's singles title, following Rutuja Bhosale's success.

Not stopping at singles, Vaishnavi, teaming up with Pooja Ingle, also emerged victorious in the women's doubles competition. The duo triumphed over the Japanese combination of Anri Nagata and Honoka Kobayashi in a thrilling match, finishing 6-3, 2-6, 12-10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024