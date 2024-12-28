Left Menu

Anvay Dravid and Prakhar Chaturvedi Shine at KSCA Awards

Anvay Dravid and Prakhar Chaturvedi received top honours at the KSCA awards. Anvay excelled in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, scoring 357 runs. Chaturvedi set a record with an unbeaten 404 in the Cooch Behar Trophy final, leading Karnataka to victory over Mumbai with 795 tournament runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:37 IST
In a proud moment for young cricketers, Anvay Dravid, son of cricket legend Rahul Dravid, clinched top accolades at the KSCA annual awards ceremony held recently. He impressed with his performance in the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2023-24, amassing 357 runs, showcasing his prowess as a wicketkeeper-batter with a high average.

Alongside him, Prakhar Chaturvedi delivered a stellar performance in the Cooch Behar Trophy 2023-24. Chaturvedi's remarkable achievement of scoring a quadruple century in the final against Mumbai led Karnataka to their maiden title victory. His unbeaten 404 broke a long-standing record previously held by Yuvraj Singh.

Chaturvedi's consistent run-scoring ability was further highlighted as he totaled 795 runs across eight matches, maintaining a commendable average of 79.50. Their recognitions at the KSCA may promise a bright future in Indian cricket circuit.

