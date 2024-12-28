Anvay Dravid and Prakhar Chaturvedi Shine at KSCA Awards

In a proud moment for young cricketers, Anvay Dravid, son of cricket legend Rahul Dravid, clinched top accolades at the KSCA annual awards ceremony held recently. He impressed with his performance in the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2023-24, amassing 357 runs, showcasing his prowess as a wicketkeeper-batter with a high average.

Alongside him, Prakhar Chaturvedi delivered a stellar performance in the Cooch Behar Trophy 2023-24. Chaturvedi's remarkable achievement of scoring a quadruple century in the final against Mumbai led Karnataka to their maiden title victory. His unbeaten 404 broke a long-standing record previously held by Yuvraj Singh.

Chaturvedi's consistent run-scoring ability was further highlighted as he totaled 795 runs across eight matches, maintaining a commendable average of 79.50. Their recognitions at the KSCA may promise a bright future in Indian cricket circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)