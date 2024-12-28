Nitish Reddy: Rising Star in India's Batting Lineup

Nitish Reddy's breathtaking maiden century has sparked significant conversation in cricket circles, with former Indian coach Ravi Shastri calling for his elevation in the team's batting lineup.

Reddy demonstrated remarkable resilience by scoring an unbeaten 105 at number 8, essentially rescuing India during the Boxing Day Test's third day.

Shastri contends that promoting Reddy to a top-six position would provide the necessary balance to the team, particularly amidst struggles faced by senior players. As India prepares for the final Test, questions loom over how this change might enhance their strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)