Nitish Reddy: Rising Star in India's Batting Lineup

Nitish Reddy's impeccable century positions him as a potential top-six batsman for India, as advocated by former coach Ravi Shastri. His resilient 105 not out at number 8 during the Boxing Day Test highlights his talent, offering much-needed balance to India's lineup, thus bolstering their chances in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:40 IST
Nitish Reddy's breathtaking maiden century has sparked significant conversation in cricket circles, with former Indian coach Ravi Shastri calling for his elevation in the team's batting lineup.

Reddy demonstrated remarkable resilience by scoring an unbeaten 105 at number 8, essentially rescuing India during the Boxing Day Test's third day.

Shastri contends that promoting Reddy to a top-six position would provide the necessary balance to the team, particularly amidst struggles faced by senior players. As India prepares for the final Test, questions loom over how this change might enhance their strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

